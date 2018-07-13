Recommendation made in GGMC memo for gov’t to maintain interior roads

In the wake of complaints yesterday by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) that the poor state of interior roads has created havoc in the timber industry, an internal mines commission memo has recommended that government take responsibility for maintaining these arteries.

Following the release of the GMSA statement (see story in today’s business edition), sources tell Stabroek News that Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman sought a response from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Sources say that this led to a memo from Arun Richard of the special projects unit making the proposal for the government to take on the responsibility.

Noting that the interior roads had been left to forest concessionaires, the memo said this has not worked.

“I recommend a change in policy that sees government embracing the full continuous maintenance model on corridors shared by multiple road users”.

The key areas he recommended are Linden to Lethem, Linden to Kwakwani, the Puruni Road, M4 to Noseno, M4 to Arakaka, Five Star Road, Matthews Ridge to Port Kaituma and Lethem to Karasabai.

He noted however that road users continue to carry heavy loads beyond the design of the vehicles resulting in overloaded axle weights which destroys the roads.

He recommended strictly regulated road use which entails scales installed at strategic checkpoints, no use of the roads during saturated conditions and strict penalties for not sticking to allowable loading.