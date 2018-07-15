ANSA McAL, Ministry of Education partner to award top NGSA students

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with ANSA McAL, held a small ceremony on Friday to honour the top 15 performers at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Brand Manager of ANSA McAL Errol Nelson praised the students and congratulated the parents for working hard with their children.

Nelson told those at the gathering, which was held at the Ministry of Education’s office, that ANSA McAL was proud to be partnering with the ministry and he spoke of the youth-centred literacy initiatives the company will soon be embarking on…..