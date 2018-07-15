Guyana News

ANSA McAL, Ministry of Education partner to award top NGSA students

-literacy programmes planned for East Coast/East Bank communities

By Staff Writer
The students present at the awards ceremony. Seated from left are an ANSA McAL representative, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson and ANSA McAL Brand Manager Errol Nelson.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with ANSA McAL, held a small ceremony on Friday to honour the top 15 performers at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Brand Manager of ANSA McAL Errol Nelson praised the students and congratulated the parents for working hard with their children.

Nelson told those at the gathering, which was held at the Ministry of Education’s office, that ANSA McAL was proud to be partnering with the ministry  and he spoke of the youth-centred literacy initiatives the company will soon be embarking on…..

