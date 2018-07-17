Guyana News

Gov’t convenes multi-agency meeting on arriving Venezuelans

-immigration dep’t in northwest to be bolstered

By Staff Writer
The meeting in progress yesterday (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Following a multi-agency meeting yesterday, Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, has announced that the Immigration Department in Region One will within the week be reinforced to deal with the arrival of Venezuelans into Guyana.

Attempts by Stabroek News to reach Felix for an explanation of the nature of the reinforcement proved futile as his phone went unanswered.

A press statement from the Ministry of Presidency, quoted the Minister as saying that the “meeting is the coordinated effort to give structure to the Government’s response to the arrival of Venezuelans in Guyana.”….

