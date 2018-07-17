Guyana News

Mon Repos man wanted over 325 lbs drug bust

By Staff Writer
Wanted: Farok Baksh, also known as ‘Dive and Shoot’

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) is seeking the public’s help to find a Good Hope, East Coast Demerara man, who is wanted for questioning about the recent discovery of almost 325 pounds of cannabis and cocaine in a boat at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

CANU last evening issued a wanted bulletin for Farok Baksh, known as ‘Dive and Shoot,’ whose last known addresses are 91 Pump Road, Mon Repos and 254 North Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara…..

More in Guyana News

Part of $3.8B Guyana Stores tax debt paid – Statia

Tiger Bay youth gets 23 years for stabbing man to death

Uncle confesses to strangling Anna Catherina man – police

Man, 66, found guilty of raping 10-year-old

New Amsterdam gets $450m hotel

By

Granger urges toshaos to use conference to deliver development to indigenous communities

By

Gov’t convenes multi-agency meeting on arriving Venezuelans

Four to be charged with murder of Westminster phone card vendor

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web