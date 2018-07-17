Mon Repos man wanted over 325 lbs drug bust

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) is seeking the public’s help to find a Good Hope, East Coast Demerara man, who is wanted for questioning about the recent discovery of almost 325 pounds of cannabis and cocaine in a boat at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.
CANU last evening issued a wanted bulletin for Farok Baksh, known as ‘Dive and Shoot,’ whose last known addresses are 91 Pump Road, Mon Repos and 254 North Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara…..
