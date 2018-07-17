Venezuelans behind rising crime at Kaikan – toshao

Smuggling of drugs and arms and ammunition, and prostitution are just some of the illegal activities that the border community of Kaikan, in Upper Cuyuni, Region Seven, is currently grappling with due to the presence of Venezuelans, according to Toshao Marlon Williams.

Speaking to Stabroek News on the sidelines of day one of the 12th annual National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, Williams noted that Kaikan, which has a population of 380 persons, has seen an increase in illegal activities being carried out by the Venezuelans.

“The understanding people may have from this end, like those at the ministry, is that these persons are refugees. Some parts of our borders may be faced with that scenario of having refugees or their families returning looking for better living and so over in Guyana. But in my community the scenario is different: Venezuelans are coming in to do business. They would come to sell fuel and foodstuff to maintain their families. We understand the fact that the country is going through some hardship right now, but we also would find people coming to do illegal business, such as drugs—marijuana, cocaine— or are smuggling firearms. You would even hear of women coming over to do prostitution… Some ladies also double as drug mules,” the toshao explained. “We understand that this is happening because of what is taking place on the other shore right but what is happening right now is that the community is under threat whereby we are prone to diseases, we have people known at the Syndicatos doing illegal businesses,” he added…..