Guyana News

Four charged with murder of phone card vendor

By Staff Writer
Ron Mansfield

Four persons were yesterday charged with the murder of Westminster phone card vendor, Ron Mansfield.

The charges are being brought against Shomar  ‘Pope Pi’ Singh, 21, of 61 D’Urban St.,Wortmanville; Alexander La Cruz, 25, of 179 Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD; Mark ‘Biggs’ Welch,25, of 2743 Recht-door-Zee, WBD and Naiomi Bentick, 25, of 893 Westminster, WBD.

They appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop court and were not required to plead.  ….

