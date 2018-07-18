Four charged with murder of phone card vendor

Four persons were yesterday charged with the murder of Westminster phone card vendor, Ron Mansfield.
The charges are being brought against Shomar ‘Pope Pi’ Singh, 21, of 61 D’Urban St.,Wortmanville; Alexander La Cruz, 25, of 179 Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD; Mark ‘Biggs’ Welch,25, of 2743 Recht-door-Zee, WBD and Naiomi Bentick, 25, of 893 Westminster, WBD.
They appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop court and were not required to plead. ….
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web