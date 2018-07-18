Mocha businessman gets four and a half years for driving death of woman, 64

Cleveland Softleigh, the Mocha businessman who was charged last year with causing the death of a woman whom he struck along the Herstelling Public Road, was yesterday sentenced to four years and six months in jail after being found guilty of the crime.
Softleigh, 50, was tried by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in George-town for causing the death of Ingrid James through dangerous driving…..
