Guyana News

Fitzroy Corlette’s contract at GRA not renewed

By Staff Writer

Fitzroy Corlette is no longer employed by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) as the entity has exercised the option not to renew his contract which expired yesterday.

“His contract ended and the option (was) exercised by management not to renew,” Commissioner General Godfrey Statia told Stabroek News adding he was not dismissed but the option was so exercised since renewal is not automatic.

Though, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan explained to Stabroek News that the former Deputy Commissioner with responsibility for the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) had been informed of the decision, Corlette told this newspaper yesterday morning that he was not aware that his contract was not renewed…..

