Guyana News

Albouystown bar owner on trafficking charge after 44 lbs ganja find

By Staff Writer
Clyde Barrett

The owner of the City Vibes sports bar in Albouystown was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the possession of almost 44 pounds of cannabis, which police say they discovered on the premises.

Clyde Barrett, 40, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where he was read a charge alleging that on July 14th, at Albouystown, he had 19.888 kilogrammes (equivalent to 43.8 pounds) of cannabis in his possession for trafficking.

Barrett, of Albouystown, denied the charge…..

