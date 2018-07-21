Changes to local gov’t areas to balance sizes of constituencies, councils -Bulkan

The changes to the electoral structure of several Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities will make the process of local governance easier, according to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan.

Bulkan on June 8th published two orders which amended 14 Local Government Areas, removing a total of sixteen constituencies and activating nine LGAs, including the Township of Mahdia.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has termed the provisions of the two orders—

Order No. 16 of 2018: the Local Democratic Organs (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) (Amended) Order 2018 and Order No. 17 of 2018: the Local Democratic Organs (Area) (Amendment) Order 2018—gerrymandering, an accusation that Bulkan has rejected…..