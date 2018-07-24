Guyana News

Convicted cocaine traffickers get four years in jail, $6M fine

-vehicle forfeited to state

By Staff Writer
Mohamed Kadir and Mark Gomes

A four-year sentence was today handed down to Mark Gomes and Mohamed Kadir after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan found them both guilty of trafficking over five pounds of cocaine.

Gomes, 33, of Campbellville, and Kadir, 37, of Goed Fortuin, were also fined $6 million at the conclusion of their trial on the charge that they trafficked 2.50 kilogrammes, equivalent to 5.5 pounds of cocaine, on March 29th, 2018, at Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

Based on an application by Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford, the magistrate also ordered that Gomes’ vehicle be forfeited to the state.

….

More in Guyana News

Five suspected bandits killed by police at Pattensen

Trotman, Lall say all recommendations for safety of Gold Board workers to be considered

IPA CEO charged with selling unregistered drugs to GPHC

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

By

Driver, passenger charged over ammo hidden in SUV

All persons entering Guyana from Venezuela must follow existing immigration rules -Greenidge

PPP/C councillor escorted out of City Hall compound

Gov’t says no to Ministry of Labour

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web