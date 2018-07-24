Guyana News

Gov’t says no to Ministry of Labour

-Amna Ally says functions being adequately performed

By Staff Writer
Amna Ally

The government majority in the National Assembly on Thursday voted against a motion for the re-establishment of a Ministry of Labour.

The vote was 33 to 25.

Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally within whose ministry the Department of Labour operates argued that the motion brought by Opposition Parliamenta-rian Gillian Burton-Persaud was “baseless” and unnecessary since the functions are being adequately performed.

“A simple name modification has not impacted the work of the department of Labour, there is still a minister designated to handle all labour matters therefore this motion is baseless,” Ally argued in the House…..

More in Guyana News

Trotman, Lall say all recommendations for safety of Gold Board workers to be considered

IPA CEO charged with selling unregistered drugs to GPHC

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

By

Driver, passenger charged over ammo hidden in SUV

All persons entering Guyana from Venezuela must follow existing immigration rules -Greenidge

PPP/C councillor escorted out of City Hall compound

Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Guyana-bound passengers held in Jamaica with large amount of currency

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web