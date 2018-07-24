Gov’t says no to Ministry of Labour

The government majority in the National Assembly on Thursday voted against a motion for the re-establishment of a Ministry of Labour.

The vote was 33 to 25.

Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally within whose ministry the Department of Labour operates argued that the motion brought by Opposition Parliamenta-rian Gillian Burton-Persaud was “baseless” and unnecessary since the functions are being adequately performed.

“A simple name modification has not impacted the work of the department of Labour, there is still a minister designated to handle all labour matters therefore this motion is baseless,” Ally argued in the House…..