Guyana News

Doctor complains about conditions at Baramita

By Staff Writer
Narash Torres

A doctor stationed at Baramita in the north west took to Facebook last Wednesday to voice his concerns about conditions in the area.

Doctor Narash Torres made a post on his Facebook page stating that he is putting a hold on his medical career due to the conditions under which he is forced to work.

The doctor in his post stated “Family, friends, colleagues and fellow Guyanese I wish to inform you that I will be putting my medical career on hold… reason being I am unable to practice as a medical doctor in my hinterland location…”….

UG Council approves governance reforms

Moneychanger shot on Longden St

Comments
