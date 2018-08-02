CDB $900m aims at Parika stelling, Wismar bridge, Lethem aerodrome 

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved funding in the amount of US$4.4 million ($900m) to help Guyana enhance its transportation sector, and support the development of interior communities.

According to a release from the CDB, the funds will be used to finance feasibility studies and designs for the construction of a new bridge at Wismar, the upgrade of the Lethem aerodrome and a new transport terminal at Parika.

“An effective transportation sector is essential for sustainable growth and development, as it connects people to the supply and distribution of goods. The proposed enhancements to the transportation sector in Guyana will cover road, air and river transport, providing opportunities for business development and enhanced employment,” O’Reilly Lewis, Division Chief, Economic Infrastructure Division was quoted as saying in the release…..