Plans for upgrading Lethem aerodrome moving ahead

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has submitted an application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for an Environmental Authorisation, for the proposed upgrade of the Lethem Aerodrome.
The proposed upgrade of the aerodrome will improve the Georgetown – Lethem air transportation link and may entail but not be limited to activities such as rehabilitation and construction of a paved apron, visual aids, lighting system, construction of buildings/structure such as tower control, passenger arrival and departure terminals, rescue and fire-fighting services capacity, a security system, etc, the EPA said in an ad in yesterday’s Guyana Chronicle.