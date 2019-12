Loreta Hilliman-Sullivan is living her dream of transforming her huge yard space at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara into an attractive garden, adorned with arches and pergolas and even though it is not yet complete it is still an eye-catcher.

Not wanting to enjoy the garden alone, Loreta allows people to stop by and do photo shoots for weddings and other occasions when they approach her.

Some would just stop by to admire it while others would make sure they have a good look while passing.