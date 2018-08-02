Future generations must be prepared for petroleum economy – Granger

Emancipation Day was celebrated in grand style yesterday at the Number 53 Village, Corentyne, where President David Granger told the gathering that the future generations must be prepared to handle the petroleum economy.

“We have to start thinking about the future, we have to start thinking about the type of education, the scientific and technical education that Guyanese students need to enable them to compete with other petroleum producing countries, “Granger highlighted during the feature address.

According to the president, Guyana’s future is bright but, “if we are not careful, we will lose the advantage that God has given us, a blessed resource.”….