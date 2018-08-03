Guyana News

Porter charged with stealing almost $1.4M in equipment

By Staff Writer
Ronaldo Benn

A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was faced with charges of stealing a total of almost $1.4 million in equipment.

Ronaldo Benn, 26, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown and was read three separate charges.

It was alleged that between July 6th and July 7th, 2018, at One Mile, Port Kaituma, North West District, he stole a gear box, valued at $200,000, an axle, valued at $80,000, a rear differential, valued at $220,000 and two spanners, valued at $20,000. The articles were all the property of Steven Wong…..

Granger defends pick for new energy dep’t head

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

Timehri youth gunned down in Sophia

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

Kuru Kururu man found dead at home after suspected burglary

Granger signals inquiry into massacre of Guyanese fishermen

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

GDF officers complete five-year Chinese fighter pilot course

