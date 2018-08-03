Porter charged with stealing almost $1.4M in equipment

A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was faced with charges of stealing a total of almost $1.4 million in equipment.

Ronaldo Benn, 26, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown and was read three separate charges.

It was alleged that between July 6th and July 7th, 2018, at One Mile, Port Kaituma, North West District, he stole a gear box, valued at $200,000, an axle, valued at $80,000, a rear differential, valued at $220,000 and two spanners, valued at $20,000. The articles were all the property of Steven Wong…..