Dredge owner fined for stealing mining equipment

A dredge owner was yesterday fined $100,000 for stealing a $10 million wash plant.

Vickram Singh, 32, was found guilty by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after being tried for stealing the wash plant, which is a piece of equipment used for gold mining, between February 1st and February 15th, at King Street, Republic Park, East Bank Demerara.

The wash plant is the property of Maria Ferreira.

The trial concluded with the court being satisfied with the evidence presented by the prosecution’s main witness, who testified to being the one who was contracted by Singh to transport the wash plant from Georgetown to Mahdia…..