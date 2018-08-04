Guyana News

NA man found guilty of raping disabled teen

By Staff Writer

A New Amsterdam man, who was on trial for the rape of 17-year-old disabled girl, was found guilty at the High Court in Berbice yesterday.

By a majority of 11 to 1, the jury found Wazir Ali, of Burmine Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, guilty of the crime.

Ali was charged with raping the girl, then 17, in early April, 2015.

Prosecutrix Tuanna Hardy called a total of five witnesses, while the defence, led by attorney Charandass Persaud, called two witnesses.

The defence’s case was that the accused was at work during the month of April, hence he was not around to have committed the act. However, his employer testified and said that the accused only started to work in the second week of April.

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, who presided over the trial, ordered a probation report, which is to be presented on August 27th, after which Ali is expected to be sentenced.

More in Guyana News

Women enlisted in battle to conserve forests

Cops probing breakout attempt by murder accused inmates at Lusignan Prison

Police revoke supernumerary precept of guard in skirmish with Minister Broomes

15-year-old among five charged over guns, ganja found at Canje Creek

Sponsors being sought to cover $100M in costs for major aviation conference

GWI mid-year revenue up $200M

Gov’t, opposition dialogue will take place when Jagdeo is ready -Granger

Kuru Kururu man was strangled, bludgeoned to head -autopsy finds

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web