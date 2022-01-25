Man acquitted of raping 11-year-old

A man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl on two occasions back in 2017, was yesterday afternoon acquitted by a jury on both counts of the offence of rape-of-a-child under 16 years.

Following hours of deliberations, the jury in a proportion of 11 to 1 acquitted Reon Joseph on the first count which stated that he raped the child between December 1st and 31st, 2017 in the County of Demerara.

The panel’s not guilty verdict was, however, unanimous on the second count which alleged that Joseph, between the same period, raped the young girl a second time.