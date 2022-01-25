Three chosen for US young leaders programme

The U.S. Embassy yesterday announced the 2022 cohort from Guyana for the U.S. Department of State’s Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship Program.

A release from the embassy said that three persons were accepted from over 2000 applicants. The winning applicants are Akola Thompson, Jermaine Slater and Ulex Smith.

The release said that the 2022 programme will begin this month and close in July, bringing together 280 young leaders from 37 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada for a fellowship.