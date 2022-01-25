US in programme to boost port security, container control here

The United States, through the Department of State’s office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), kicked off a six-month programme yesterday to strengthen Guyanese port security and container control.
A release from the US Embassy yesterday said that the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) Container Control Program, in partnership with the World Customs Organization, is implementing the programme. It is aimed at weakening transnational criminal organizations and deterring the trafficking of illicit goods.