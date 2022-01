A mother of two was yesterday remanded after a court heard that she critically wounded a man with a pair of scissors.

Twenty-two-year-old Marie Walcott of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Rhondell Weever.

She was not required to plead to the charge that stated that on January 23, at East Ruimveldt, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Keishon Braithwaite also called Keishon Griffith.