Guyana News

Women enlisted in battle to conserve forests

-under ministry, IDB initiative

By Staff Writer

Women have been placed at the centre of a new initiative to conserve this country’s forests and at least two in hinterland communities have highlighted that outsiders are responsible for irresponsible practices.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) are partnering with women countrywide under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation, plus the sustainable management of forests, and the conservation and enhancement of forest carbon stocks (REDD+) initiative.

Through workshops, which will be held countrywide, but with emphasis on women living in forested areas, the ministry hopes to gain insight from women on what can be done to see the sustainable management of the forests…..

More in Guyana News

Cops probing breakout attempt by murder accused inmates at Lusignan Prison

Police revoke supernumerary precept of guard in skirmish with Minister Broomes

15-year-old among five charged over guns, ganja found at Canje Creek

Sponsors being sought to cover $100M in costs for major aviation conference

GWI mid-year revenue up $200M

Gov’t, opposition dialogue will take place when Jagdeo is ready -Granger

Kuru Kururu man was strangled, bludgeoned to head -autopsy finds

Cops hunting suspects in Wismar Post Office burglary

Cops hunting suspects in Wismar Post Office burglary

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web