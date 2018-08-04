Women enlisted in battle to conserve forests

Women have been placed at the centre of a new initiative to conserve this country’s forests and at least two in hinterland communities have highlighted that outsiders are responsible for irresponsible practices.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) are partnering with women countrywide under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation, plus the sustainable management of forests, and the conservation and enhancement of forest carbon stocks (REDD+) initiative.

Through workshops, which will be held countrywide, but with emphasis on women living in forested areas, the ministry hopes to gain insight from women on what can be done to see the sustainable management of the forests…..