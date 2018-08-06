Guyana News

CCJ mulling historic post-judgment application from Guyana land case

- Justice Saunders

By Staff Writer
The Caribbean Court of Justice in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago.

The recent application asking Guyana’s final court, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to reconsider its decision in a decades-long Essequibo land dispute is the first of its kind since the court was inaugurated 13 years ago.

This is according to the court’s President, Justice Adrian Saunders who explained that though such a recourse is available, it has never been utilized until now.

Saunders was asked by Stabroek News on Thursday shortly after speaking at a business luncheon whether many such applications were filed previously. In response, he disclosed that this is the first…..

More in Guyana News

AFC to go solo at local gov’t polls

Clive Thomas urges cash payout to households from oil revenue

Kitchen fire leads to Pegasus evacuation

Christopher Correia passes away

In last six months…

In last six months…

Gov’t building oil and gas capacity

Guyana HIV/AIDS spending in 2016 was 150% higher than previous year

Guyana HIV/AIDS spending in 2016 was 150% higher than previous year

Vive la Force roads in deplorable state

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web