Kitty man electrocuted in Essequibo Coast mishap

A man is now dead, while another is in intensive care after they were both shocked in a mishap at Dryshore, Essequibo Coast, yesterday afternoon.

Orwayne Cozier, 24, of Lot 30 Dowding Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suddie Public Hospital, where Asif Azeez, 28, was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

Cozier, who was employed with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), was speaking with Azeez, who is employed with Ramotar and Sons Contracting, which was running power lines overhead, when the mishap occurred…..