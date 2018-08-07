Guyana News

Kitty man electrocuted in Essequibo Coast mishap

-friend in intensive care

By Staff Writer
Orwayne Cozier

A man is now dead, while another is in intensive care after they were both shocked in a mishap at Dryshore, Essequibo Coast, yesterday afternoon.

Orwayne Cozier, 24, of Lot 30 Dowding Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suddie Public Hospital, where Asif Azeez, 28, was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

Cozier, who was employed with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), was speaking with Azeez, who is employed with Ramotar and Sons Contracting, which was running power lines overhead, when the mishap occurred…..

More in Guyana News

AFC local gov’t campaign won’t damage general elections coalition

Canefield man murders wife, kills self

Region One facing challenge in ensuring food, water supplies for Venezuelan immigrants

By

Gov’t has engaged Broomes on parking lot clash

Dr Harold Davis Jnr is new GuySuCo CEO

Dr Harold Davis Jnr is new GuySuCo CEO

Ex-con remanded on attempted murder, armed robbery charges

Ex-accountant faces more charges of defrauding gold board

Bynoe handpicked by president to head energy dep’t

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web