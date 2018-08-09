Guyana News

President says to hold press conference ‘very soon’

By Staff Writer

Noting that a lot of juice is being squeezed out of his failure to hold press conferences, President David Granger yesterday assured that such a forum will soon be held.

“Yes I have made a decision ….it will be very soon. I have dealt with it extensively and you squeeze a lot of juice out of that orange but I will have a press conference”, he told reporters as he left a swearing-in ceremony for members of the Public Service Commission at State House.

When approached on the subject, he stressed that he has dealt with the matter before. “I dealt [with] it with Nazima (Raghubir, president of the Guyana Press Association). I dealt with it before”, he said. He was asked about engaging the media about a month ago but did not provide an answer. Raghubir had asked Granger when he would make himself available for a more in-depth engagement but he did not provide a clear answer instead asking for tolerance…..

