Teachers set to resume wage talks with gov’t today

By Staff Writer

Mars: `We will wait to see what that government has to offer through the Minister of Education and then we can say how we will react. So Thursday when the meeting is going on we will be at 26 Brickdam showing our support for the union executive’

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has been invited back to the negotiating table today by the government in a move some members have described as “unfair” and “disrespectful.”

“We have a heavy feeling because we don’t believe that they have anything good to offer us,” one Branch leader who did not wish to be identified told Stabroek News on Tuesday evening.

“It’s not fair that after years of negotiation we are still negotiating but we will go and we will listen,” the leader added…..

