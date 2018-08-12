27 foreign women detained after cops raid Covent Garden strip club

Twenty-seven women, who are all foreign nationals, were detained on Friday evening after police raided a bar at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, which they were told housed a strip club.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release yesterday, said that ranks of ‘A’ Division, received a report that the strip club was in operation at Bikers Bar, which is located at Lot 22 Covent Garden.

As a result, ranks attached to ‘A’ Division and Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, responded and conducted a search of the premises between 9.50 pm and 11.55 pm on Friday.

Ramlakhan said the women, who were found in the building, were detained along with the owner/operator, who hails from Nutmeg Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

“A case of liquor has been seized and lodged as there is no licence to operate any business whatsoever on the premises,” Ramlakhan noted.

A source told Sunday Stabroek that the strip club has been in operation for about a month. Prior to its establishment, the building housed a supermarket.