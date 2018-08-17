Guyana News

Teen shot in attempted Good Hope attack gets hospital discharge

By Staff Writer
Anzal Ledoux

Anzal Ledoux, the teenager who was shot in his face as he attempted to prevent two bandits from entering his family’s Good Hope, East Coast Demerara property, has been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital and is currently recovering at home.

A relative confirmed on Wednesday that Ledoux, 19, was discharged but noted that he is expected to return to the hospital for further tests to determine whether he will be able to hear from his left ear again. During his admittance at the hospital, he underwent surgery to remove a warhead, which was lodged in the region of his left ear.

The teenager was shot once to his face during the attack, which took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday at his Phase One, Good Hope home…..

More in Guyana News

Teachers’ union, ministry still at impasse on wages

Christian Pile scores 20 Grade Ones at CSEC

Region Six AFC member resigns, alleges corruption

US congressmen, senior military officers to visit Guyana

Cops hunting killers of Bourda vendor

Gov’t to launch inquiry into killing of Brazilian miner at Puruni

American Airlines gets approval to begin Guyana operations from Nov 15th

Port Kaituma pastor charged with assaulting, threatening wife

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web