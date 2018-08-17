Teen shot in attempted Good Hope attack gets hospital discharge

Anzal Ledoux, the teenager who was shot in his face as he attempted to prevent two bandits from entering his family’s Good Hope, East Coast Demerara property, has been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital and is currently recovering at home.

A relative confirmed on Wednesday that Ledoux, 19, was discharged but noted that he is expected to return to the hospital for further tests to determine whether he will be able to hear from his left ear again. During his admittance at the hospital, he underwent surgery to remove a warhead, which was lodged in the region of his left ear.

The teenager was shot once to his face during the attack, which took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday at his Phase One, Good Hope home…..