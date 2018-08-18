Guyana News

Consultant hired to review summary offences law

By Staff Writer

 An international legal consultant has been retained to review the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act, with a view towards removing offences which should no longer be considered criminal acts.

State Minister Joseph Harmon made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday, while announcing the multi-million dollars contracts which received “no-objections” after being awarded by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Under the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Harmon said Peter Pursglove, S.C, was awarded a US$87,440 contract for the provision of consultancy services for the review of the legislation and to recommend amendments…..

