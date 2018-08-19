Guyana News

Ferreira not seeking re-election to city council

By Staff Writer
Malcolm Ferreira

City Councillor Malcolm Ferreira will not be seeking re-election at the upcoming local government polls.

“After careful consideration and open discussions with my family, well-wishers and supporters, it is with a heavy heart, I announce to you that, I will not be seeking re-election as an independent candidate in the Local Government Elections 2018,” Ferreira, who campaigned as a Team Legacy candidate, said in an open letter posted on his Facebook page.

Noting that he was born and raised in Albouystown and currently lives in Charlestown, Ferreira assured residents that he was honoured to be their voice and representative at the local government level…..

