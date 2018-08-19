Guyana News

Unlicensed city water vendors were previously compliant – GA-FDD

By Staff Writer
A water filling station at a local distributor

The majority of the city’s water vendors, who were recently found to be unlicensed, had been previously licensed, Director of the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) Marlon Cole has said.

In a recent statement, the GA-FDD declared that in an exercise conducted over a six-month period, during which 87 water samples were collected from 29 water processing facilities in the city, it was discovered that 11 entities were operating without the statutory licence issued by GA-FDD.

The samples were analysed and 15 were found to be unsatisfactory, and as a consequence, the GA-FDD said that the authorities were calling on all water processors to conform with the requirements as it relates to the sale and distribution of treated water in five-gallon bottles…..

