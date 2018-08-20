GWI to upgrade Kwakwani sewerage & water networks

The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) says it has taken the initiative to upgrade the sewerage and water distribution networks in Kwakwani, Region 10, following an analysis of the community’s systems.

These systems are run by the Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated (KUI), according to a release from GWI on Friday.

Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and a team of officials met with the KUI on Thursday, August 16 to discuss the execution of the project and with residents to inform them about the plans…..