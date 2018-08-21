Massy Country Manager emphasises reading at bursary wards

The Country Manager of the Massy Guyana Group, Deo Persaud has stated that students should make reading a habit to increase their knowledge.

“You must ‘Learn to Earn’, reading is very important and most successful persons would attest that reading has helped them tremendously in their development”, he was quoted as saying in a Massy media release yesterday. He further added that secondary school life is a new beginning and with hard work he hopes to see the names of some of the students featuring as top students in five years’ time.According to the Massy media release, Persaud made these remarks at an annual presentation ceremony on Wednesday August 15th, at the company’s Staff Facilities, Ruimveldt where 17 children, whose parents were employees, were rewarded with bursaries for their success at the 2018 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA). In addition, five of the students, whose parents where members of the Group’s Credit Union, were presented with bicycles…..