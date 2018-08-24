Driver cleared of causing death of co-worker in Canaan accident

Delon Dublin, the Federal Management Systems driver who was accused of killing a co-worker in an accident at Land of Canaan in May, was yesterday acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Dublin, of Lot 78 Anna Catherina, was on trial for allegedly causing the death of security guard Garfield McPherson on May 6th, 2018, at Land of Canaan.

It was alleged that Dublin drove a car, PRR 6380, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of McPherson…..