Driver cleared of causing death of co-worker in Canaan accident

By Staff Writer
Delon Dublin

Delon Dublin, the Federal Management Systems driver who was accused of killing a co-worker in an accident at Land of Canaan in May, was yesterday acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Dublin, of Lot 78 Anna Catherina, was on trial for allegedly causing the death of security guard Garfield McPherson on May 6th, 2018, at Land of Canaan.

It was alleged that Dublin drove a car, PRR 6380, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of McPherson…..

Venezuelan plane held at Ogle airport in laundering probe

Christopher Jones tops PNCR’s central executive voting

Start of trial of miner’s missing stones delayed until October

Local oil support services company says on track

