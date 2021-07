Bus driver charged with causing deaths in Diamond accident -survivor says cars were racing on road

Minibus driver Kevon Moore was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with causing the deaths of Shonica Edwards and Anthony Persaud during an accident at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Sunday.

Moore, 23 of Five Door Koker Dam, Land of Canaan, EBD, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court, where he was also charged with several other offences.

This newspaper was told that he was remanded to prison until August 9th, 2021.