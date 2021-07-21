Cevons to pay outstanding $20m for Mandela Ave land, give up Peters Hall lot

To keep the Mandela Avenue land it recently built its Head Office on, and to obtain a transport, Cevons Waste Management agreed to withdraw all court cases against government, give up one of two contentious plots at Peters Hall on the East Bank Demerara and pay an outstanding $20 million balance, so disclosed Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC.

The company also agreed that the old agreements will be quashed and new ones drawn up going forward.

“They must withdraw all legal proceedings filed against the Government of Guyana and NICIL, in relation to leased lands. The agreement that they have with GL&SC [Guyana Lands & Surveys Commission] is being cancelled and an agreement of sale is being executed, with the proper agency – the National Sports Commission [NSC], for the Mandela Avenue land and they are to pay to the government of Guyana the sum of money owned under the cancelled agreement with GL&SC,” Nandlall told Stabroek News yesterday. He informed that the sum owed is about $20 million, as the company had already paid $80 million on the property which was valued at $100 million.