Trio charged with robbing Rockstone businesswoman

The three men accused of last Friday’s armed robbery of a Rockstone businesswoman were yesterday remanded to prison.

The accused are Joel Morrison called ‘Jako’, 29 of Pike Street, Sophia, Dane Bowen, called ‘Dane Boy’, 25, of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden and Elijah Hollingsworth, 25, of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, who were arraigned at a virtual hearing before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

They were jointly charged with the offence of armed robbery committed on 57-year-old Dianne Ross.