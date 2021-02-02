Stafrei Alexander acquitted of murdering co-accused

Stafrei Alexander was yesterday acquitted of the murder of Terrence Maxwell Thomas, with whom he had previously been charged for the 2015 murder of Linden businesswoman Shevon Gordon.

After about three hours of deliberations the 12-member jury returned with its unanimous verdict, finding Alexander not guilty of the charge which stated that between December 8th and 11th of 2015 he murdered Thomas.

The former accused who attended his trial virtually from the Lusignan Prison was visibly relieved after the foreman announced the verdict.