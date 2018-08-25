Guyana News

Interdicted cadet officer remanded over death threat, weapon charges

By Staff Writer
Franz Paul

Interdicted Cadet Officer Franz Paul, who was arrested at the start of the week after police say he threatened to shoot his wife, is now a remanded prisoner after being charged yesterday with threatening behaviour and illegal possession of a pistol and ammunition.

Paul, who was freed in May of a four-year-old charge stemming from the shooting of a teenager, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where he denied three new charges that were read against him. It was alleged that on August 20th, at 114 Second Street, Alexander Village, Paul made use of threatening behaviour to his common-law wife, Rachel Carew. 

It was also alleged that on the same date and at the same location, he had in his possession a .32 pistol, without being the holder of a firearm license at the time. The third charge stated that on the same date, Paul had 13 live .32 rounds in his possession, without being the holder of a firearm licence…..

