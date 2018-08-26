GuySuCo open to private investment in remaining estates

With GuySuCo’s four shuttered estates on the market, recently-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Harold Davis says the remaining three will be opened to partnerships with private businesses as its management believes that plans to supply white sugar and green energy make them lucrative investments.

“The three estates we have are open to investments by investors. There is nothing that says that GuySuCo must remain a state entity,” Davis told Sunday Stabroek.

“Private partnership is good for any business. It changes the perspective. State-run things have different drivers but private partnerships bring in a different kind of broad thinking,” he added…..