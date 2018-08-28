Region in the dark over delay in Lethem to Annai road works – Chairman

Uncertainty surrounds the delay in the commencement of contracted works along sections of the Lethem to Annai road, according to Region Nine Chairman Bryan Allicock.

The delay surrounding the commencement of road works along the Lethem to Annai stretch was highlighted last Saturday, in a letter written by John Andries, who explained that while road works have commenced between Lethem to the Pirara Bridge, the stretch of road from there to Annai remains untouched, much to the dissatisfaction of drivers who have for the past months been dealing with poor road conditions…..