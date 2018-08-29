Guyana News

Cops charge mother with murdering three-year-old

-child protection officer visited thrice after report but never found anyone at house

By Staff Writer
Brenda Ferreira

Brenda Ferreira, the 26-year-old mother who police say admitted to fatally stabbing her three-year-old son at their Foulis, Enmore, East Coast Demerara home on Saturday, was yesterday charged by police with murder and is scheduled to appear in court today for her formal arraignment.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed that Ferreira was charged by police with murdering Ramdeo Ferreira based on legal advice sought. She will be arraigned before a magistrate at the Cove and John Magis-trate’s Court this morning, he added.

Ramdeo, called ‘Papa,’ of Lot 585 15th Street, Foulis, Enmore, was stabbed twice during the attack by his mother, which took place around 9.45 am on Saturday at their home…..

