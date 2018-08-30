Annandale pensioner died from blunt trauma to head, fractured neck

Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner whose lifeless body was discovered in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yard on Monday evening died as a result of blunt trauma to the head and a fractured neck and spine.

This was revealed following an autopsy which was performed yesterday morning by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh, a police source confirmed.

Dabee, 72, of Lot 149 Annandale Public Road, ECD was discovered dead around 7 pm on Monday by his daughter, Ramona Dabee, after several calls to him went unanswered…..