Guyana News

Annandale pensioner died from blunt trauma to head, fractured neck

By Staff Writer

Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner whose lifeless body was discovered in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yard on Monday evening died as a result of blunt trauma to the head and a fractured neck and spine.

This was revealed following an autopsy which was performed yesterday morning by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh, a police source confirmed.

Dabee, 72, of Lot 149 Annandale Public Road, ECD was discovered dead around 7 pm on Monday by his daughter, Ramona Dabee, after several calls to him went unanswered…..

Related Coverage

Body of Annandale pensioner found with wounds – police

Uitvlugt labourer died of drowning, blunt trauma

Schoolgirl on seawall died by drowning –post-mortem

More in Guyana News

No progress in teachers talks, strike closer

Nandlall, Bar Association Head welcome activation of Judicial Review Act

By

Greenidge, Karran in bid to quell concerns about global China initiative, investments

‘Whistle’ now charged with armed robbery, assaulting cops, discharging firearm

Stan Brock, founder of mobile medical services for needy passes away

Porter gets six months for causing grievous bodily harm

Comments

Around the Web