Guyana News

Grove woman granted $400,000 bail on fraud charge

- has similar charges at three other courts

By Staff Writer
Nazia Persaud

A Grove, East Bank Demerara woman was yesterday placed on $400,000 bail on a fraud charge.

The charge alleged that Nazia Persaud on October 14th 2016 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $1,295,000 from Margaret Daly by falsely pretending that she was in a position to construct a low income house for the said Margaret Daly.

Persaud pleaded not guilty to the charge. Her attorney, Stanley Moore stated that she has an ongoing matter of a similar nature at the Providence Magistrate’s Court. He then stated that the complainant signed a contractual agreement and later cancelled the contract which stated that she is entitled to a refund…..

Related Coverage

Colwyn Harding on bail after denying robbery charge

Grove woman charged with trafficking girl, 16, for labour

Woman stole boyfriend’s car -court hears

More in Guyana News

No progress in teachers talks, strike closer

Nandlall, Bar Association Head welcome activation of Judicial Review Act

By

Greenidge, Karran in bid to quell concerns about global China initiative, investments

‘Whistle’ now charged with armed robbery, assaulting cops, discharging firearm

Stan Brock, founder of mobile medical services for needy passes away

Porter gets six months for causing grievous bodily harm

Comments

Around the Web