Grove woman granted $400,000 bail on fraud charge

A Grove, East Bank Demerara woman was yesterday placed on $400,000 bail on a fraud charge.

The charge alleged that Nazia Persaud on October 14th 2016 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $1,295,000 from Margaret Daly by falsely pretending that she was in a position to construct a low income house for the said Margaret Daly.

Persaud pleaded not guilty to the charge. Her attorney, Stanley Moore stated that she has an ongoing matter of a similar nature at the Providence Magistrate’s Court. He then stated that the complainant signed a contractual agreement and later cancelled the contract which stated that she is entitled to a refund…..