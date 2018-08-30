Guyana News

Manslaughter accused hotelier claims his life is being threatened

By Staff Writer
Erwin Bacchus

The Subryanville hotelier, Erwin Bacchus who was charged earlier this month with manslaughter, has stated that his life is being threatened.

The charge against Bacchus alleged that he, on August 4, at Subryanville, Georgetown, unlawfully killed Jason De Florimonte.

When the matter was called yesterday before the Chief Magistrate, Bacchus’ attorney Glenn Hanoman told the court that his client’s life is being threatened by the deceased man’s relatives. He then stated that his client cannot go to his home as persons have been protesting at the property. ….

