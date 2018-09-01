GPL using WhatsApp to take customer reports

Customers can now submit queries and emergency reports to the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) using WhatsApp Messenger.

“You can WhatsApp your queries, your report or your emergency to us and you will receive a reference number just as if you had called in. It will be actioned by our emergency crew in the same manner as if you called in free,” GPL’s Divisional Director of Commercial Services Rhonda La Fargue told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

DPI said reports can be made by sending WhatsApp messages to 608-9090…..