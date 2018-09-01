Guyana News

GPL using WhatsApp to take customer reports

By Staff Writer

Customers can now submit queries and emergency reports to the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) using WhatsApp Messenger.

“You can WhatsApp your queries, your report or your emergency to us and you will receive a reference number just as if you had called in. It will be actioned by our emergency crew in the same manner as if you called in free,” GPL’s Divisional Director of Commercial Services Rhonda La Fargue told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

DPI said reports can be made by sending WhatsApp messages to 608-9090…..

Related Coverage

GPL in drive to update customer info

GPL crew acted unprofessionally

Why is GTT on voicemail when people call for emergency purposes?

More in Guyana News

Gov’t deploys new Berbice water taxis

“SASOD is 15!” to open Painting the Spectrum film festival

Gov’t seeking to source funds to up pay offer to teachers

Over $20b in ganja removed from streets last year -NANA

New Top cop urged to take lead in security reform

By

Exxon makes ninth oil discovery in Stabroek Block

Comments

Around the Web