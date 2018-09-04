Removal of sand truck from trench snarls East Bank traffic

The removal of a large sand truck from a trench in Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, resulted in major traffic congestion along the highway yesterday midday.

From about 11 am, traffic moving south along the East Bank Highway from as far as Farm to Great Diamond moved at snail’s pace and was monitored by traffic ranks from the Guyana Police Force as efforts got underway to move the sand truck which had toppled into the trench.

Stabroek News learned that the accident happened sometime on Sunday afternoon as the truck was traveling south, on the western side of the carriageway. The driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a vehicle. He subsequently swerved right and careened into the trench. No one was injured…..